Johnny Depp wows fans with his new clean-shaven look, braided hairstyle as he begins work on first movie since trial

Johnny Depp is reportedly working on his first film since winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor was recently photographed at Paris airport following a costume fitting for his new movie. In photos shared on paparazzi and fan accounts on social media, Johnny was spotted wearing a beige jacket with a new braided hairstyle, and a clean-shaven look. Read more: Johnny Depp's rep reveals truth behind his rumoured $301 million Disney deal

In the photos shared online, Johnny was seen smiling and waving to fans briefly as he made his way to a car waiting outside the airport. The actor also wore a pair of dark sunglasses, and a brown fedora hat matching his hair. He also carried a black briefcase. An Instagram user commented on Johnny’s new look shared on a fan account, and wrote, “Johnny is perfect”. One fan commented, ‘Mr. Depp is looking super.”

Johnny’s rep recently reacted to the reports of his return as Captain Jack Sparrow to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Denying rumours that the actor had signed a new $301 million deal with Disney, his rep told NBC News about a source-based report, "This is made up." During the recently-concluded Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial, Johnny told Amber's lawyer that 'nothing on this earth', not even '$300 million and a million alpacas' could get him to go back to work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film.

However, Johnny, who has been in the news because of his high-profile defamation trial against Amber, will be making his return to films soon. According to reports, Johnny will star as French king Louis XV in his next film, which will be directed by French filmmaker Maiwenn. While the plot of the upcoming movie has been kept under wraps, it will reportedly be filmed in Paris, and at the Palace of Versailles.

