Johnny Depp sells his artwork collection for a whopping 29 crore. See here

On Thursday Johnny Depp sold a collection of prints he created of Hollywood and rock icons for around £3 million ( ₹29 crore) via a UK gallery chain. Johnny wrote on Instagram on that the prints were going on sale online at Castle Fine Art, which runs a network of UK galleries. The gallery had also shared a photo of Johnny working on Bob Dylan's painting. Also Read: Johnny Depp ‘specifically’ wanted Camille Vasquez in his legal team for defamation trial against Amber Heard

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor had shared a photo of himself with the artwork on his Instagram handle. In the background, painting featuring Bob Dylan, late actress Elizabeth Taylor, actor Al Pacino and Rolling Stone's Keith Richards can be seen.

One fan commented, “So beautiful. I am very happy that you decided to share your work. You are really talented.” Another one said, “Johnny you are multitalented. So proud of you.” One fan joked, “Make one painting of Amber Heard crying in the court.” While one said, “Bob Dylan painting is damn good,” many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The UK gallery has also shared a picture of Johnny working on Bob Dylan's painting. It was captioned, “The wait is finally over! We’re delighted to announce that the latest signing to Castle Fine Art is the critically acclaimed actor, musician, and artist, #JohnnyDepp. This exciting new collection, entitled ‘Friends & Heroes’, is a testament to those he has known well and others who have inspired him as a person."

An image of Johnny Depp working on Bob Dylan artwork.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The gallery later tweeted, “#JohnnyDepp broke the internet! Website will be back up soon.” All the prints were marked as "out of stock" by Thursday evening. There were 780 pieces of art. Buyers paid £14,950 ( ₹14.40 lakh) for a set of all four framed prints or £3,950 ( ₹3.8 lakh) for a single print.

Last month, Johnny won the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Johnny won an amount of $10 million in the case, while she won $2 million in damages after counter-suing. Amber is appealing against the verdict of the jury trial, which was live-streamed to millions for six weeks and featured lurid and intimate details about the ex-couple's private lives.

(With inputs from AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.