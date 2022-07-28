Johnny Depp ‘specifically’ wanted Camille Vasquez in his legal team for defamation trial against Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has said in an interview that she is ‘lucky’ that she got to represent him in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. During the interview, it was also revealed that Johnny ‘specifically’ wanted Camille in his legal team. Johnny and Amber's defamation trial went on for more than a month and a verdict – mostly in Johnny's favour –was announced on June 1. Also Read: Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez gets promotion at her firm, week after actor's win in defamation case

During Johnny's defamation trial against Amber, he was represented by Camille and Benjamin Chew. He had filed the case against Amber Heard after she wrote a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post calling herself a 'public figure representing domestic abuse'. Amber's personal essay did not mention Johnny by name. However, Johnny's lawyers argued that her op-ed was part of an 'elaborate hoax'.

CBS Morning shared a teaser from the upcoming interview of Camille Vasquez with host Gayle King. During the interaction Gayle asked Camille why Johnny Depp ‘specifically’ chose her for his high-profile defamation case against Amber Heard. “It was important to have a woman on the team,” Camille answered.

Gayle further asked Camille to explain the reason why she was chosen, to which Camille replied, "This case called for a woman's perspective. And I was the lucky person chosen to do this job." Gayle interrupted, “Do you feel lucky? Is lucky the word?” To this, Camille replied, "I think so, yeah. I think hard work and luck - you can't underestimate there was a combination there. Of course, it's tremendous amount of hours, but it's also a little bit of luck, and it's not a job that I took lightly. This was his name, this was his life. It was important.”

One fan commented on the video, “She is a lawyer. Stop giving her celebrity treatment." While one person criticised Camille and wrote, “Can’t wait for Camille Vasquez to be labeled as ‘the worst lawyer in America’ when we all watch this in 10 yrs.” A person also said, “Make way to Camille Vasquez, the queen."

During the trial, Camille had cross-examined Amber and asked whether the $7 million divorce settlement amount had been donated to charity by her, as she had earlier promised. After Amber tried to avoid answering it directly by stating that she had pledged the money to different charities, Camille had pointed out, "Ms Heard, respectfully, that's not my question." Amid the trial, Johnny's fans noted his closeness with Camille and claimed the two were dating. Camille later rubbished the rumours, calling them ‘sexist’.

(With inputs from ANI)

