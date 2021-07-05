Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Julianne Moore criticises use of words 'aging gracefully': 'Is there an ungraceful way to age?'
hollywood

Julianne Moore criticises use of words 'aging gracefully': 'Is there an ungraceful way to age?'

Actor Julianne Moore, who won an Oscar for her role in Still Alice, said in a recent interview how she disliked the phrase 'aging gracefully'. She added how there was 'so much inherent judgement' in the words.
PTI |
JUL 05, 2021
Julianne Moore won an Oscar for her role in Still Alice.(AP)

Oscar-winning actor Julianne Moore has criticised the term "aging gracefully" as it applies to women, saying it is "totally sexist".

"There’s so much judgment inherent in the term 'aging gracefully'. Is there an ungraceful way to age? We don't have an option of course. No one has an option about aging, so it's not a positive or a negative thing, it just is," the actor told As If magazine.

The Still Alice star said, "(aging is) part of the human condition, so why are we always talking about it as if it is something that we have control over?"

Julianne Moore said she takes to heart a quote from Helen Mirren with regards to her philosophy on aging: “Aging is a requirement of life: You either grow old or die young.”

The actor said, "We are given a narrative as children that we keep growing through school, maybe go to college then, after school is finished, the idea of growth is done.

Also read: Ira Khan shares first Instagram post after Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce, gives cheesecake a mediocre review

But we have all this life left to live. How do we continue to challenge ourselves, to interest ourselves, learn new things, be more helpful to other people, be the person that your friends and family need or want? How do we continue to evolve? How do we navigate life to have even deeper experiences?”

The 60-year-old actor is set to reunite with her Far From Heaven director Todd Haynes for the film May December, which also features Natalie Portman.

