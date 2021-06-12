Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore will star in Todd Haynes' family drama May December
Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore starring family drama May December will be set in Camden, Maine.
Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore starring family drama May December will be set in Camden, Maine.
hollywood

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore will star in Todd Haynes' family drama May December

Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman's upcoming film, May December, directed by Todd Haynes, will unravel family dynamics as it comes under the pressure of the outside gaze.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 01:03 PM IST

Filmmaker Todd Haynes is teaming up with Oscar-winning actors Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore for his next directorial May December.

Todd, known for movies such as Carol and Far From Heaven, will direct the new film from a screenplay that was written by Samy Burch with the story by Burch and Alex Mechanik, reported Variety.

The family drama is set 20 years after a notorious tabloid romance between Gracie Atherton-Yu and her husband, Joe, and as their twins are set to graduate from high school.

When Hollywood actress Elizabeth Berry spends time with the family to better understand Gracie, who she will be playing in a film, family dynamics unravel under the pressure of the outside gaze.

Joe, never having processed what happened in his youth, starts to confront the reality of life as an empty-nester at 36. And as Elizabeth and Gracie study each other, the similarities and differences between the two women begin to ebb and flow.

The movie, set in Camden, Maine, has been described as an "an exploration of truth, storytelling and the difficulties (or impossibility) of fully understanding another person".

May December will be produced by Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell of Gloria Sanchez Productions, alongside Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler of Killer Films, Natalie Portman and Sophie Mas under their MountainA banner.

Also read: Raj Kundra slams ex-wife Kavita after her viral Shilpa Shetty video, says she had affair with his sister's husband

The film, which will be shopped to international buyers at Cannes by Rocket Science, will start filming next year.

Natalie recently completed shooting for Marvel Studios upcoming movie, Thor: Love and Thunder for director Taika Waititi.

Julianne will next star in Universal Pictures' musical Dear Evan Hansen, which will be released later this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oscars 2021 thor love and thunder natalie portman julianne moore + 2 more

Related Stories

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married for 12 years.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married for 12 years.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty is upset after Raj Kundra spoke about ex-wife in interview

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 12:42 PM IST
  • Raj Kundra has said that Shilpa Shetty is upset after he spoke about his ex-wife Kavita and how she cheated on her.
READ FULL STORY
This image released by Showtime shows Kevin Bacon in a scene from the series City on a Hill. Kevin will play the villain in Toxic Avengers' reboot.(AP)
This image released by Showtime shows Kevin Bacon in a scene from the series City on a Hill. Kevin will play the villain in Toxic Avengers' reboot.(AP)
hollywood

Kevin Bacon joins Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay in Toxic Avenger reboot

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 12:24 PM IST
Toxic Avenger reboot has found its villain - Kevin Bacon will play the villain in the film which also stars Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.