Jurassic World Dominion box office: Chris Pratt-starrer continues strong run, earns over $400 million worldwide

Jurassic World: Dominion took a mighty bite out of the box office with $143.4 million in North American ticket sales. Add to that, international earnings of over $250 million and the film has already grossed $389 million in just three days. As per studio estimates, the Chris Pratt-starrer crossed the $400 million mark on Monday. Also read: Jurassic World Dominion box office day 1 collection: Chris Pratt film makes over ₹10 crore despite bad reviews

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film has been distributed by Universal Pictures. “We couldn’t be happier,” a report by news agency AP quoted Jim Orr, Universal’s head of domestic distribution. “Jurassic World: Dominion had a very broad and ridiculously enthusiastic audience,” he added.

This is despite the fact that the film was panned by critics. It's Rotten Tomatoes critics score is just 30% while it's Metacritic average is a somewhat healthier 59%. It's Hindustan Times review read, “Jurassic World Dominion is a tired, half-hearted attempted at creating nostalgia. It is a shallow, predictable film packaged as a visually-spectacular tentpole blockbuster. It masks the shortcomings of its narrative with tons of VFX and manages to make a film that is watchable, but only barely.”

However, audiences seem to be enjoying themselves based on exit polls. Moviegoers gave it an A- Cinema Score and an 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, suggesting that word of mouth will be strong in the coming weeks. “You want to see dinosaurs on the big screen, it doesn’t matter what critics thought,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dominion, a co-production of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, is the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy, which began in 2015 and introduced characters played by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The newest installment brings back actors Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum from Steven Spielberg’s 1993 Jurassic Park. Also read: Jurassic World Dominion review: By sacrificing plot for VFX, Chris Pratt film shows how to ruin a beloved franchise

Colin Trevorrow, who stewarded the World trilogy and directed the first film, returned to direct Dominion, in which dinosaurs are no longer contained and locusts are threatening the world’s food supply.

The filmmakers have said Dominion is intended to be the last of the Jurassic World films, which have been enormously profitable with over $3 billion in ticket sales. The first earned over $1.7 billion globally alone. Including the original Jurassic Park trilogy, that number for the franchise skyrockets to $5 billion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The blockbuster successes of films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($930 million), Top Gun: Maverick ($747 million) and now Jurassic World Dominion, is proof are coming back to movie theaters more consistently, say trade experts.

(With AP inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON