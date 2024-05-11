Kim Kardashian's 5 year old son Psalm drives $1,500 Tesla Cybertruck gifted by…

Kim Kardashian's youngest son, Psalm, celebrated turning five in style with a gift that perfectly matched his mom's taste - a Tesla Cybertruck. The special birthday present, courtesy of grandma Kris Jenner, has left netizens shocked and in awe. Kim shared a glimpse of her kids getting excited in their new wheels on her Instagram stories and thanked her mom for the amazing gift, noting that now her son can match her car's taste. Psalm Receives Tesla Cybertruck as Birthday Gift from Grandma Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian Shares Excitement on Instagram(Kim's IG)

The co-founder of Skims, who shares four children (North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm) with rapper Kanye, seemed thrilled as she posted a series of photos from her home showing the kids playing with a new toy Tesla. Kim even playfully told Psalm that he could now "match mommy," referencing her own full-sized Tesla Cybertruck, a luxury electric vehicle with a starting price of around $60,000 and reaching nearly $100,000.

Psalm replied, "I want to drive this to school," which was instantly denied by Kim before she asked him to get inside and play. Kim captioned the video, "Thank you mom! @krisjenner for the coolest gift for Psalm for his bday." Kim, who is known for her social presence, then posted a few more pictures featuring Kris Jenner and her other children going gaga over the new toy.

All about toy Tesla Cybertruck

Toy Tesla Cybertruck is an electric toy that looks just like the original Cybertruck. It has an adjustable seat and rear-wheel drive. It also has electric braking, LED lights, and tail lights. This toy is a miniature version of the real Cybertruck, which is a small electric vehicle designed for kids. It seats up to 2 kids comfortably and is suitable for kids aged 6 to 12. It is currently sold out online.

Psalm turns 5

Psalm, who was born via surrogacy in 2019, celebrated his fifth birthday this year. Kim also shared several photographs of the birthday celebration and cake cutting, where he was seen with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cake. The model also shared a sentimental message for Psalm, reflecting on motherhood.

"Your calm energy is much appreciated in our house hold lol," she said in a post on May 9. "You prove you can be the hulk, spider man or an archaeologist any day of the week! I've never met someone who sleeps more than you do and one day I will show you the entire photo album I've made of your sleeps!" The 43-year-old added.