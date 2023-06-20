Poo from K3G, Govinda and Ranveer Singh's hot pink avatars: Twitter has hilarious OOTD options for Barbie premiere

Fans of Greta Gerwig's upcoming adaptation of Barbie are excited to show up for the premiere on July 21, but in garishly pink OOTDs. They're responding to the Twitter thread, “Showing up for Barbie premiere like," with iconic pictures of Indian actors decked up in hot pink. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt calls herself Barbie as she wears pink outfit in new pics, poses for selfie with Gal Gadot at Netflix event)

Poo from K3G

Kajol's faux pas in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was one of the hilarious OOTDs a fan picked for the Barbie premiere

One user was quick to respond to the Twitter thread with a picture of Kareena Kapoor as Poo from Karan Johar's 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The actor is seen in a look designed by Manish Malhotra, a shimmery pink designer cut blouse and handbag, paired with a beige miniskirt, from Poo's introductory shot in K3G. Right before she says, “Tumhara koi haq nahi banta tum itni sundar dikho?”(You have no right to look this beautiful) and right after the montage set to The Weather Girls' song ‘It’s Raining Men.'

Kajol's faux pas from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Another user posted a picture of Kajol's infamous orange-and-pink faux pas from Karan Johar's 1998 directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The outfit, also designed by Manish Malhotra, has her wearing a hot pink shirt and skirt, paired with an orange top with pink lining, a pink locket, and a pink hairband with orange polka dots. It's from the scene when Kajol's character Anjali attempts to dress up so that she can compete for the attention of her BFF-cum-crush Rahul (played by Shah Rukh Khan) with his love interest Tina (Rani Mukerji).

Other funny looks

Other looks that Twitter users chose to ‘show up in at the Barbie premiere’ were a picture of Govinda in an all-pink suit and sunglasses, a still of Ranveer Singh in yet another all-pink suit from a photoshoot, and even one of Aamir Khan decked up in yellow, paired with a black gunji and sunglasses, from Ram Gopal Varma's 1995 film Rangeela.

About Barbie

Based on the popular Mattel fashion dolls, Barbie is a fantasy comedy film directed by Greta and co-written by her husband Noah Baumbach. It stars Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken, along with popstar Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, and Will Ferrell. It's narrated by Helen Mirren, produced by Warner Bros and will clash with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer in cinemas on July 23.

