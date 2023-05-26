Barbie trailer out: Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's upcoming film

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling leave Barbie Land for the real world in the new Barbie trailer. Fans finally got their best look yet at the highly-anticipated Greta Gerwig-directed movie after Warner Bros. released the film's full-length trailer on Thursday. Many took to Twitter to share their reactions to the trailer of the upcoming film. Also read: Margot Robbie is 'everything' in the new Barbie poster, Ryan Gosling is just Ken. See pics Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the new Barbie trailer.

In the nearly three-minute trailer, all the Barbies, including Margot Robbie's, live carefree in Barbie Land. That is, until Margot's stereotypical Barbie has an existential crisis as she starts to lose her spunk and her famous perched Barbie toe. To get to the bottom of the mystery, she's told to go where no Barbie doll has gone before – 'the real world'.

With Ryan Gosling's Ken, Margot jets off in her pink convertible to experience the 'real world', and soon lands in trouble – including what appears to be a stint in jail for Barbie.

Some funny tweets about Barbie trailer

Fans liked the fashion in the movie's trailer. One said, "I can't wait to see all the costumes in the Barbie movie, because I am already obsessed with the looks in the trailer." Another one was looking forward to watching the film, tweeting, "I just watched the Barbie trailer and I have to say... it's real cinema." A person also tweeted, "Taking me back to my childhood and how. Who knew I needed Barbie back in my thirties!"

Many Twitter users loved Ryan Gosling's Ken, and shared a bunch of photos and videos of him from the trailer with funny reactions. Sample a few of them:

Barbie, the movie, is overflowing with plenty of more Barbies, portrayed by actors such as Issa Rae, Nicola Coughlan, Sharon Rooney, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Ritu Arya, and even Kate McKinnon. Singer Dua Lipa is also in the film as a mermaid Barbie.

Margot Robbie wanted to see Gal Gadot in Barbie

In a recent interview, Margot Robbie had revealed she originally wanted Gal Gadot to star in the Barbie movie. In an interview with British Vogue, Margot said she envisioned Gal as a Barbie in the Greta Gerwig-directed movie, but Gal wasn't available at the time.

Explaining why Gal was a top casting choice for the film, Margot said, "Gal Gadot is Barbie energy... Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork."

Greta Gerwig's Barbie will be released in theaters on July 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON