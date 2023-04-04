Margot Robbie is 'everything' in the new Barbie poster, Ryan Gosling is just Ken. See pics

It's time to meet the new Barbies and Kens. The upcoming film by Greta Gerwig shows the world of the doll with several actors taking on the different Barbies and Kens. While Margot Robbie leads the Barbies, Ryan Gosling leads the Kens. The bright and colourful posters also reveal some new characters, a few who are human that are pivotal to the film. Helen Mirren has been revealed as the narrator of the rom-com. (Also read: Barbie teaser: Margot Robbie is no 'baby doll' in Greta Gerwig film. Watch) Greta Gerwig's film features Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

The main poster features Margot Robbie as Barbie calls her 'everything'. There are other character posters for Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Ana Cruz Kayne and Sharon Rooney. These Barbies have careers and titles like author, President, diplomat and doctor. In Greta's film, Barbies can also win Nobel and Pulitzers Prizes as well. Singer Dua Lipa is the newest name to be attached to the film.

Besides Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Scott Evans are also playing Ken. While the Barbies have something to do, the Kens are hilariously 'just Ken'.

Other new characters include Emerald Fennell as Midge and Michael Cera as Allan. America Ferrara, Ariana Greenblatt, Will Ferrell, Connor Swindells, and Jamie Demetriou play the humans while Helen Mirren is the narrator. The tone of the posters is quirky and fun, feeling like the audience is also in a joke with the characters.

Barbie is said to follow Margot's Barbie as she leaves the doll universe behind and tries to live in the human world. Needless to say, it will not go well. The film's trailer is also expected to be released soon. In 2021, Margot told British Vogue about the film, "It comes with a lot of baggage. [There's] a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come[s] a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don't...’”

The comedy, produced by Warner Bros Pictures, is co-written by Noah Baumbach and Greta. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023 and will go up against Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

