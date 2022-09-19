Kate Winslet hospitalised after slipping on set of her film Lee in Croatia, shoot temporarily halted

Hollywood star Kate Winslet was rushed to a hospital in Croatia after she suffered an accident while filming the historical drama Lee in the country. The film's shoot has been halted briefly as a result. A representative for the actor said she was ‘doing well’ and is expected to resume shooting some time this week. Also read: Avatar The Way of Water: Kate Winslet's look as Na'vi warrior Ronal revealed

The film is a biopic of Lee Miller, the Vogue cover model-turned-photographer who was a leading figure in chronicling World War II for the iconic magazine. As per reports, the team is in Croatia to film some pivotal parts for the war sequences, which is where Kate fell and hurt herself.

A statement from her rep was shared by the entertainment website Deadline. It read, “Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production. She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

Lee Miller is considered one of the first people who brought the world's attention to the the atrocities committed in the Nazi concentration camps through her now iconic photographs. Ellen Kuras, who was the cinematographer on Kate's 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, is directing the film.

Lee also stars Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough and Josh O'Conner. Kate is also producing the film, which is expecting to wrap up filming sometime in December, with a tentative 2023 release.

Kate will be next seen on screen in James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water. The actor plays a Na'vi named Ronal, who has been described a pivotal character in the ongoing story. The ambitious sequel to James' 2009 blockbuster Avatar will release in theatres in December. This marks Kate's reunion with the filmmaker, who directed arguably her most famous performance in the 1997 classic Titanic.

