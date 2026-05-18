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Keanu Reeves to lend voice for Japanese stop-motion action feature

Keanu Reeves to lend voice for Japanese stop-motion action feature

May 18, 2026 02:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Los Angeles, Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will lend his voice to the title role of "Hidari", a Japanese stop-motion action feature bydirector Masashi Kawamura.

Keanu Reeves to lend voice for Japanese stop-motion action feature

The feature, which was announced at Cannes on Sunday, is an expansion of Kawamura's popular 2023 proof-of-concept short of the same name, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story is loosely inspired by the legend of Jingoro Hidari, a near-mythic master carpenter from Japan's Edo period. The story revolves around a betrayal that leads the master craftsman to lose his father figure, his fiancee and his right arm during the reconstruction of Edo Castle. He then embarks on an vengeance with the help of a prosthetic arm that he has designed.

"I'm thrilled by the vision behind Hidari," Reeves said in a statement.

"From the proof of concept to the developed script, the team has created something truly extraordinary. It has all the makings of an exceptional film - one I'm excited to see and eager to be part of. I believe this project has the potential to bring something very special to audiences worldwide," the actor said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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