‘I am pro romance’: Kelly Clarkson denies bashing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Kelly Clarkson set the record straight after she was accused of bashing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship. On Thursday, October 19, Clarkson joked about the NFL's coverage of the singer's romance with Cheifs tight end. She told her guest, Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang, “It’s not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports now.” “It’s like you’re watching Housewives while you’re watching,” she added. “They’re just talking about gossip things and you’re like, ‘So, what about the play?’”

However, on Saturday, October 21, the ‘Piece by Piece' singer defended herself on social media, claiming that she is “pro romance,” and didn't mean to “bash” their relationship. Clarkson shared a post on her Instagram and X, formerly Twitter account that said, “Just a quick public service announcement everybody since this seems to be breaking news… Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts again. I did not bash anyone’s romance. I am pro romance. Yay romance.”

The 41-year-old singer added, “Did y’all even watch what I actually said on my show? I just said I want to watch football when I tune in to watch football. Seems an appropriate request. Okay, carry on, and GO COWBOYS!” The post quickly gained the internet's attention and has garnered 104K likes so far. Fans swarmed the comment section, extending support to her. One wrote, “Agreed! A big Taylor swift fan, but it should not be focused on her, it should be focused on football!! It makes sense if they show her once or twice on camera since she’s one of the most famous people in the world, however it should not be FOCUSED on her.”

Another fan pointed out, “You only said what everyone (or most) are thinking. Happy for them if they are happy but when watching football - I want to focus on the game and not celebrity sightings. He also has made a statement that people are making a bigger deal of them two then needs to be.” One more noted, “Amen, go chiefs! We love our Travis but the hoo haw about his possible love life is ridiculous. We want to watch the game.”

