Kelly Clarkson’s legal win: Ex Brandon Blackstock ordered to Pay $2.6 Million for 'unlawfully acquired’ business deal

Kelly Clarkson has successfully argued in court that her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, owes her more than $2.6 million for royalties she gave him to close transactions while he was her manager. On November 21, the labor commissioner in California ruled that Brandon got Kelly several deals, like her job as a judge on The Voice and BMA host. These deals should have been handled by her talent agents at Creative Artists Agency (CAA). This decision is another win for Kelly Clarkson in her divorce battle.

Court ruling favors Kelly Clarkson amid divorce battle

Kelly Clarkson performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kelly Clarkson's manager, Brandon Blackstock, set up several company dealings for her as per the acquired court details. Documents that PEOPLE obtained reveal that he owes her $2,641,374 in total. These obligations stem from his actions as a manager, which included securing transactions that were better suited for a talent agency. His attorneys are currently preparing to file an appeal in response to the decision.

Also read: Kelly Clarkson flaunts weight loss in chic leather dress, fans rave about her ‘goddess-like appearance’

The ruling reads "Under the Talent Agencies Act (TAA), a manager, like any person without a talent agency license, cannot procure or attempt to procure employment for artists”.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s legal feud

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Blackstock supposedly arranged different deals for Clarkson including

$1.98 million for her judge role on NBC's The Voice.

$208,125 for a promotion with Norweigan Cruise Lines.

$450,000 for working with home décor brand Wayfair.

$93.30 for a multiyear contract to host the Billboard Music Awards.

More about Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s relationship

Following nearly seven years of relationship, Kelly and Brandon filed for divorce in 2020. Together, the couple is parent to two children: a son named Remington Alexander and a girl named River Rose. From his prior marriage to Melissa Ashworth, Brandon is also the father of a daughter named Savannah and a son named Seth.

Back in March when Kelly appeared on Angie Martinez's IRL podcast she revealed how her children felt over the ongoing legal battle. "I literally ask my kids every night when we're snuggling up in the bed, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier? A lot of times they'll be like, 'You know, I'm just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.'"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kelly further added "They're really honest about it. I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. It sucks."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON