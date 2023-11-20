Billboard Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift wins big, takes home 10 awards

Pop sensation Taylor Swift took home 10 awards during the Billboard Music Awards which took place on Sunday, November 19. Continuing her winning streak this year, the Cruel Summer singer had the most nominations spanning 20 categories. Alongside Swift, Drake and Weeknd were also among the most-nominated artists, with 14 and 16 nods respectively. As Swift embarks on the South American leg of her Eras Tour, here is the full list of her winnings and nominations for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

