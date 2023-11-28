The Voice singer Tom Nitti departs show due to ‘personal reasons’

It has been revealed that The Voice singer Tom Nitti has departed the show, leaving Reba McEntire one team member short. Tom is not expected to continue to participate in the competition. However, not much has been released about his decision to quit, except that it was due to “personal reasons.” It has been revealed that The Voice Singer Tom Nitti has departed the show (tomnittimusic/Instagram)

"I have wonderfully talented people, but Tom had to leave for personal reasons, so I only have five artists tonight," Reba said during the Playoff Rounds on season 24 of The Voice. Notably, Reba’s was the only chair to turn for Tom's cover of Stevie Wonder's ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)’ in the Blind Auditions. Tom, however, continued to gain fans as the season unfolded.

Tom won his Battle Round performance of Cody Johnson's ‘Til You Can't’. He was saved by Reba after his Knockout Round cover of The Temptations' ‘(I Know) I'm Losing You.’

Only Jordan Rainer, Ruby Leigh, Jacquie Roar and Noah Spencer will now represent Team Reba, with Tom’s exit. Also present is Reba’s Super Save singer Ms. Monet.

Reba told ET ahead of the season premiere that the other coaches, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan, had welcomed her to the show "warmly, like a sister." But she also claimed that when it comes to business, the friendly vibes do not remain.

"They've helped me, they've guided me and taught me, and then after I learned up to that point, then they say, 'You're on your own,'" she said.

Agreeing, John said, laughing, "We still want to beat her.”

The Voice airs at 8 pm PT/ET on Mondays, and at 9 p.m. PT/ET on Tuesdays, on NBC.

Tom’s bio on NBC states that at 18, “he taught himself to play guitar, but he put his musical aspirations on hold to join the military after graduating high school. Tom was stationed in Germany and deployed to Afghanistan where he sustained injuries and was awarded the Purple Heart. After his military service, Tom followed in his father's footsteps and joined law enforcement.”

“Tom served as a New York State Trooper for eight years and now trains new troopers at the New York State Police Academy. Tom's passion for music has remained constant and he gigs weekly. He has opened for artists such as Craig Campbell, Hunter Hayes and Chris Janson. Aside from his two kids, Tom's biggest supporters are his mother and grandfather,” the bio adds.