...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Kendall Jenner falls hard for Jacob Elordi; steamy Hawaii getaway makes things 'much more serious'

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's romance has taken a serious turn after a Hawaii trip, says source.

May 19, 2026 08:26 am IST
By Khushi Arora
Advertisement

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's romance is heating up fast. A source exclusively told Page Six that the couple's recent romantic getaway to Hawaii brought the supermodel who is 30 and the actor who is 28, significantly closer than either of them expected.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are reportedly getting serious after a romantic Hawaii getaway. (AFP & Instagram/ @kendalljenner)

"Kendall really didn't expect to be this into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of changed everything," the insider told Page Six. "They got super close on that trip, and it definitely made their connection stronger. It's becoming a lot more serious than she expected."

According to the source, Jenner is in a genuinely happy place right now. "She's really happy right now and loves how easy things feel," the insider said, per Page Six. "Her friends and family can see how much she likes him."

The two have actually been quietly spending time together for a while now. "They've been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months," a source told People back in April, as romance rumors began to swirl.

"It's been really fun for her and Kylie being able to hang out with guys who genuinely get along and fit naturally into their lives, because they honestly haven't really had that in a long time," source said.

Also Read: Tyrique Withers girlfriend: ‘Him’ star dating Chase Infiniti; a look at their net worth

Elordi himself has been winning people over too. "Jacob's just a really good guy," the insider said. “He's super respectful and easy to be around, and it's becoming a lot more serious than she expected.”

However, the connection did not happen overnight. The two were initially cautious given their long friendship. "They've known each other forever and run in the same circles," a source said, noting that while their dynamic has "definitely shifted" recently, Kendall was "a little hesitant at first" because of the friendship they already shared. "They've actually been spending time together for a couple months now, just keeping it quiet. They've just been hanging out more and seeing where it goes," the source explained. "Kendall's really private so she's taking it slow. She's not the type to jump into something, especially with someone she's been friends with," per previous reports of Page Six.

Jenner has previously been linked to NBA star Devin Booker, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin and A$AP Rocky. Elordi has previously been linked to Olivia Jade, Kaia Gerber, Zendaya and Joey King.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

us news entertainment kendall jenner dating celebrity
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Kendall Jenner falls hard for Jacob Elordi; steamy Hawaii getaway makes things 'much more serious'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.