Kendall Jenner falls hard for Jacob Elordi; steamy Hawaii getaway makes things 'much more serious'

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's romance is heating up fast. A source exclusively told Page Six that the couple's recent romantic getaway to Hawaii brought the supermodel who is 30 and the actor who is 28, significantly closer than either of them expected.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are reportedly getting serious after a romantic Hawaii getaway. (AFP & Instagram/ @kendalljenner)

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"Kendall really didn't expect to be this into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of changed everything," the insider told Page Six. "They got super close on that trip, and it definitely made their connection stronger. It's becoming a lot more serious than she expected."

According to the source, Jenner is in a genuinely happy place right now. "She's really happy right now and loves how easy things feel," the insider said, per Page Six. "Her friends and family can see how much she likes him."

The two have actually been quietly spending time together for a while now. "They've been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months," a source told People back in April, as romance rumors began to swirl.

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{{^usCountry}} Speculation first reached a fever pitch following the first weekend of Coachella, with fans closely tracking their every move. The pair have long moved in the same celebrity circles, Elordi attended Jenner's birthday celebration back in 2022 and earlier this year the two were spotted deep in conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, according to People. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speculation first reached a fever pitch following the first weekend of Coachella, with fans closely tracking their every move. The pair have long moved in the same celebrity circles, Elordi attended Jenner's birthday celebration back in 2022 and earlier this year the two were spotted deep in conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, according to People. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Amy Schumer opens up about botched colonoscopy, 50-pound weight loss, and Cushing syndrome Friends and family are reportedly happy about Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Amy Schumer opens up about botched colonoscopy, 50-pound weight loss, and Cushing syndrome Friends and family are reportedly happy about Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The relationship appears to have the seal of approval from those closest to Jenner. A source told Page Six that she has especially enjoyed being able to spend time with her younger sister Kylie Jenner while also getting to know the men in their lives at the same time. The two sisters were recently spotted on a double date with Elordi and Timothee Chalamet in Los Angeles, with Elordi driving and Kendall in the front seat, while Kylie and Chalamet sat in the back alongside their friend Renell Medrano. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The relationship appears to have the seal of approval from those closest to Jenner. A source told Page Six that she has especially enjoyed being able to spend time with her younger sister Kylie Jenner while also getting to know the men in their lives at the same time. The two sisters were recently spotted on a double date with Elordi and Timothee Chalamet in Los Angeles, with Elordi driving and Kendall in the front seat, while Kylie and Chalamet sat in the back alongside their friend Renell Medrano. {{/usCountry}}

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"It's been really fun for her and Kylie being able to hang out with guys who genuinely get along and fit naturally into their lives, because they honestly haven't really had that in a long time," source said.

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Elordi himself has been winning people over too. "Jacob's just a really good guy," the insider said. “He's super respectful and easy to be around, and it's becoming a lot more serious than she expected.”

However, the connection did not happen overnight. The two were initially cautious given their long friendship. "They've known each other forever and run in the same circles," a source said, noting that while their dynamic has "definitely shifted" recently, Kendall was "a little hesitant at first" because of the friendship they already shared. "They've actually been spending time together for a couple months now, just keeping it quiet. They've just been hanging out more and seeing where it goes," the source explained. "Kendall's really private so she's taking it slow. She's not the type to jump into something, especially with someone she's been friends with," per previous reports of Page Six.

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Jenner has previously been linked to NBA star Devin Booker, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin and A$AP Rocky. Elordi has previously been linked to Olivia Jade, Kaia Gerber, Zendaya and Joey King.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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