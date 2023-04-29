Kendall Jenner's secret plan B revealed: Dream job beyond modeling

It seems there's more to Kendall Jenner than meets the eye. While she gained fame through her family's reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kendall has proven that she's more than just a reality star. She's a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion, becoming the highest-paid model of 2021. But did you know that Kendall's true passion lies beyond the glitz and glamour of the runway?

Hidden behind the paparazzi's lens, Kendall harbors a deep love for horses. Despite never pursuing it as a professional career, she has been spotted countless times riding horses, revealing a side of her that few knew existed. (AFP)

In fact, her collaboration with sister Kim Kardashian's KKW fragrance line was even inspired by these majestic creatures.

Surprising her fans, Kendall recently confessed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine that if her modeling career hadn't taken off, she had a backup plan all along—to become an equestrian. She dreamt of spending a few years as a professional horseback rider before transitioning into a veterinary career. It's evident that her passion for horses runs deep, as she has dedicated a significant portion of her life to mastering the art of horse riding.

Kendall's love for horses began during her childhood when she would spend countless hours engrossed in all things equestrian. She revealed to The Cut that her affinity for horses went beyond mere fascination; it consumed her every waking moment. "I ate, breathed, and slept horses," she confessed, showcasing her unwavering dedication.

Having her own horses since the tender age of ten, Kendall temporarily set aside her equestrian dreams when her modeling career took off at fourteen. However, she openly expressed regret over this decision, longing to return to the world of horses. It's no surprise, then, that Kendall has reignited her love affair with these magnificent creatures.

