Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner vacates his California home: Report

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner vacated his $145 million home in Santa Barbara, California on Friday. Notably, Christine was under pressure from a court order to vacate the property by July 31. Several large U-Hauls and a pickup truck were reportedly used to shift Christine's belongings.

Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner(File)

“Christine is following the legal advice per the prenup and is vacating the family house," a source told People magazine, adding that she "will stay at a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter."

"This is a temporary solution. She is still looking for another house. She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids’ lives. They will be back at school in the fall with their friends. Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible. Her sole focus is the kids,” the insider added.

It's not clear whether Kevin was present for the moving day. He is likely vacationing in Aspen, Colorado with his kids.

The "Yellowstone" star went the legal route to evict his estranged wife from the property. As per their prenup, Christine was supposed to vacate the home before completing 30 days since the date of filing of divorce but she had refused to leave.

Christine had filed for divorce on May 1. As per court documents, she listed April 11 as the date of their separation and filed for divorce over irreconcilable differences with Kevin. The couple's marriage lasted for over 18 years during which they were blessed with three children namely two sons- 15-year-old Cayden and 14-year-old Hayes and a 12-year-old daughter Grace.

Recently, Court ordered Kevin to pay Christine nearly $130,000 per month in child support. The huge money was much bigger than the amount that the "Yellowstone" star had expected to pay. It was however, lower than Christine's demands who had requested the amount be $248,000.

