Kevin Turen, producer of Euphoria and The Idol, dies aged 44

Kevin Turen, a producer on HBO's Euphoria and The Idol, has died at the age of 44. According to a report by Deadline, the producer's cause of death is still not known. He died suddenly over the course of the weekend. (Also read: Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones to attend Bollywood party on India trip; will also meet south actors: Report)

Official statement

Jay Penske, CEO of PMC, and a close friend of the producer, said in a statement, "Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin’s greatest passion was his family and friends. He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world. Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today.”

More details

Kevin was born in New York City on August 16, 1979. He went on to study cinema at Columbia University before moving out to Los Angeles. He was closely associated with Sam Levinson and Ashley Levinson. Together, they co-founded Little Lamb Productions, which then went on to produce the acclaimed HBO drama series Euphoria, that won Zendaya two Emmy awards. The acclaimed series also stars Hunter Schrafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow. A third season of the influential show is expected to begin production in December.

He also produced The Idol which was created by Sam Levinson, and the feature film Pieces of a Woman (2020), that starred Vanessa Kirby. She won an Academy Award nomination for her performance in the film. Kevin also had a close association with Ti West, and produced X (2022) and Pearl (2022), the first two parts of the X trilogy, that starred Mia Goth in the lead.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Evelina, and his two sons, Jack and James.

