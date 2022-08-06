Khloe Kardashian, ex Tristan Thompson welcome second baby via surrogacy

Khloe Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child – a baby boy via surrogacy. The two are already parents to 4-year-old True Thompson. The news about them planning to have a second child was revealed last month. Also Read: Khloe Kardashian to welcome a second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogacy, fans say 'he cheated on her so many times'

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a representative for Khloe said in a statement to People. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Khloe and Tristan started dating in 2016. In 2018, they welcomed their first child together, daughter True Thompson. The two first separated in 2019, after Khloe found out that Tristan had cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. In 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, they reignited their relationship but broke up again in 2021.

While their relationship ended last year, they communicate as co-parents. The arrival of the baby comes after the reality star opened up about her struggles with conceiving.

During the March 2021 premiere episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe shared that doctors informed her she would have a "high-risk" pregnancy if she chose to carry her own second child, People reported. "I'm not gonna get into specifics on-camera but they said it's like an 80-something percent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn't know that was like a lingering thing. This is all really shocking to me. All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and my family, and I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks. It's really hard for me to digest."

(With inputs from ANI)

