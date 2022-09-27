Kim Kardashian cannot walk straight after wearing tight dress, fans find it ridiculous fashion

TV personality, internet sensation and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is again back in news for her sartorial choice. Recently she attended the Milan Fashion week and made news with her uber-tight sparkly dress, without even walking on the ramp. She shared a hilarious behind-the-scene video of herself struggling to walk and climb stairs, thanks to her body-hugging dress. Also read: Kanye West says pornography destroyed his family

In the video, Kim arrived in a Dolce Gabbana piece with high heels. Not only she couldn’t walk straight in the outfit but also was seen jumping to climb stairs. She also took the support of a handrail while hoping her way up. She also faced a similar problem while trying to get inside her car.

The video has now gone viral on social media. While some fans lauded her dedication towards fashion, others simply called it ‘fashion tourture.’ Someone wrote, “Honestly, a ‘comfortable to walk in’ version of this dress could have still looked just as good, what was the reason for all this torture.” “Ridiculous, Money and fame goes to people's head,” added another one.

Kim’s dedication to the outfit is real 😅 pic.twitter.com/K0e70pwJ4z — Kim Kardashian Updates (@AllForKimK) September 26, 2022

Kim attended the Milan Fashion Week after lending her creative direction to the Dolce & Gabbana show. Besides Kim, it was also her sister Khole Kardashian who attended the event and sparked dating rumours with actor Michele Morrone. The two came together for a picture and left fans guessing about them.

However, a representative of Michele came forward and told People that his and Khole’s moments were ‘strictly cordial.’ “Dolce and Gabbana asked them to take a photo at the show," someone from the 365 days actor’s team said. On the other hand, a different source also reportedly told the publication that Khloe, who never met Michele before, just met him in Milan for the first time at the fashion week. “They are not dating. She has no plans to see him again,” said the unnamed source.

