Kim Kardashian donning the ‘single mom’ hat as Kanye West is ‘sadly not…’

It has been reported that Kim Kardashian has been single-handedly taking care of her 4 children. She shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West, daughter North, 11, son Saint, 8, daughter Chicago, 6, and son Psalm, 5. People Magazine reported that the billionaire is “pretty much a single mom” these days as the rapper is “sadly not around very much.” Kim Kardashian is primarily caring for her four children as Kanye West is often absent. (Image Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

Kim Kardashian is a ‘single mom’ these days

A source close to the Kardashians told the media outlet, “Although she has help, it’s still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything.” They explained that her life completely revolves around taking care of her children. Kanye and Kim tied the knot in Italy in 2014, however, they finalised their divorce in November 2022 and the latter filed for it the previous February.

After their split, the court documents revealed that the two agreed to have joint custody of their children which means they will have “equal access” to their brood. However, sources revealed to TMZ that children will remain with their mother for 80 per cent of the time which the Yeezy CEO confirmed only recently.

Their agreement mentioned that the musician has committed to paying his ex-wife $200,000 per month in child support and covering 50% of their children's educational and security expenses. Declared legally single in March 2022, the ex-couple also agreed to mediation for any disputes related to their children. If either party fails to attend, the participating party will have the authority to make decisions. Any further updates in the paperwork since then are unknown.

Kanye’s second marriage

Only a month after the divorce, Knaye married Yeezy architect turned muse Bianca Censori. The two have been mostly spotted spending their time overseas, sometimes accompanied by Knaye’s kids. Earlier, TMZ reported that the rapper was planning to divorce Censori and live in Tokyo. However, according to DailyMail, the breakup rumours were spread deliberately to shift focus from the sexual assault lawsuit filed against Kanye.