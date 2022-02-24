Kim Kardashian has ‘moved on’ from ex-husband Kanye West: 'She's grown a lot since split'

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce with husband Kanye West last year. Now, a source close to Kim has revealed that “Kim has moved on.” Kim and Kanye tied the knot on May 14, 2014, the former couple share four children, daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm. They were married for about seven years before Kim filed for divorce in February 2021.

The reality TV star is said to be figuring out her true identity after her split from Kanye. She is is looking forward to creating a ‘happy home’ for her kids, said the source.

A source close to Kim told People magazine, "Kim is trying to figure out who Kim is right now. She's grown a lot since the split. She realizes she can be her own person without him and she's moved on. She was trying really, really hard to make it work. Kim thinks Kanye took too long to try to work things out for their family and eventually she had enough and started dating and moved on. She doesn't necessarily want more kids but she wants a happy and loving home."

In the documents submitted on February 19, 2021, Kim cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for the split and requested joint legal and physical custody of her four kids.

Kim has been dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson since November, with a source recently telling E! News that members of the Kardashian family "love this new relationship for Kim." As for Kanye West, he has been vocal about wanting to reconcile with Kim, including publicly asking her to ‘run right back’ to him and seemingly sending the star a truckload of roses on Valentine's Day.

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked in January, Kanye confirmed that he had bought a house across the street from Kim's Hidden Hills home so that he could be close to their kids.

(With inputs from ANI)

