Kim Kardashian talks about her relationship with Kanye West, says she can't help people ‘that don’t want help'

Kim Kardashian is reflecting on her past relationships, and coming to terms with the fact that she cannot help who "don't want the help." Although the SKIMS founder did not name anyone directly during her candid interview, many speculated that she was talking about her ex-husband Kanye West. (Also read: Kim Kardashian's social media empire fuels a $1.34 billion buyout blitz. Can her fame save cash-strapped investors?)

Kim Kardashian was married to Kanye West for eight years.

Kanye, who goes by the name Ye, and Kim officially divorced in November 2022 after more than eight years of marriage. Earlier this year it was reported that he has married Bianca Censori. They were seen having dinner wearing wedding rings, and their photos were shared on paparazzi and fan pages.

Now, as per a report by People, during an appearance on the latest episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast on Monday, Kim Kardashian opened up about her past relationships and revealed that she is in a "very good place" in her life. "Something I learned is that you cannot help people that don't want the help. You can't force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different."

Although she did not take Kanye's name, she further spoke about learning from her past relationships, adding: "It's okay to have those different views. It's why the world goes round. But if you don't align in the same values and morals and things at your core, then it's okay to realize that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in. Those are some of the things that I would teach my kids when they're looking for friends and partners and relationships. You can't really force things upon other people. You can't expect them to be where you're at, at your level… Sometimes I feel like people think that if a relationship doesn't work out that it's a failure, but I don't really look at it like that 15 years together, 10 years. That's not a failure. That is so beautiful."

Kim was one of the attendees at the 2023 Met Gala where she was spotted chatting with her ex Pete Davidson. Kim and Pete had called it quits in August last year. The couple had dated for nine months after connecting on the set of Saturday Night Live, when she hosted in October 2021. Meanwhile, the reality star's younger sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were also present at the red carpet.

