Kim Kardashian shines in spooky and glamorous role in American Horror Story: Delicate teaser

The first teaser for the new season of American Horror Story: Delicate has been released, featuring Kim Kardashian in a spooky and glamorous role.

Mother of scare: Kim Kardashian.(YouTube/ FX Networks)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Season 12 of the Ryan Murphy-created anthology series is based on the upcoming novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine, which comes out on August 1.

The book tells the story of Anna Alcott, who believes a “sinister figure” is trying to prevent her from having a baby, according to the Amazon description.

In the teaser, Kardashian, 42, sports long white hair and a black dress as she holds a baby in her arms, while a creepy rendition of “Rock-A-Bye Baby” plays.

The 42sec clip also shows glimpses of her costars, including Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The season also stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and features a cameo by Zachary Quinto.

Kardashian’s casting in the show was a surprise to many, as the SKIMS founder has not acted in over 10 years. She previously had small roles in Disaster Movie, Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, CSI: NY and Drop Dead Diva. She also appeared as herself in How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock and Two Broke Girls.

The 42-year-old told Variety in May that she’s taking acting lessons to prepare for her role.

“It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow,” she said. "I like to challenge myself.”

“It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow,” she continued. “I’m so excited for the experience.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Quinto also complimented her acting skills at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of his new film He Went That Way.

ALSO READ| ‘Feel, deal, and heal’: Kim Kardashian admits she rebounded with ex Pete Davidson to avoid Kanye West drama

“I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her,” Quinto, 46, told reporters.

“She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don’t think she needs my advice.”

“She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness,” the Star Trek actor said.

He added, “I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she’s gonna do a wonderful job.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

American Horror Story: Delicate is set to debut this summer on FX.