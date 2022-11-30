Kim Kardashian to get 1.6 crore monthly child support settlement from Kanye West

Television personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, have finally reached a divorce settlement. As per a new report, Kim will get $200000 ( ₹1.61 crore approximately) per month in child support payments from Ye. According to the settlement, Kim and Kanye West will also get joint custody of their four children and divide their real estate assets. (Also Read | Kanye West says pornography destroyed his family, admits he's addicted to it)

The settlement has also averted a trial that had been set for next month. The former couple and their attorneys filed documents asking for a judge's approval of the terms they have agreed on. Neither will pay the other spousal support, according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

News agency AP, citing the settlement proposal, reported that Kim and Ye will equally split the expenses for the kids' private security and private school, including college. They will also each pay their own debts. The two had a pre-nuptial agreement and kept their property largely separate.

As per New York Post, the parents must agree on what school the children will attend and other decisions involving therapy, counselling or religious activities. The children will not be allowed to move more than 60 miles (100 km) from Kim's home in Hidden Hills near Los Angeles before they finish high school or turn 19 years old.

Each parent will have access to the children on their birthdays and other special occasions. Ye has agreed to transfer one Hidden Hills property to Kim, who will also keep properties in Malibu and Riverside, California, and Harrison, Idaho.

The judge declared the two legally single at Kim's request in March, ending their eight-year marriage. However, issues of property and custody remained that were to be worked out in a trial starting December 14.

The former couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013. Ye proposed later that year and then tied the knot with Kim on May 24, 2014, in Italy. They are parents to four children--North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. It was the third marriage for Kim and the first for the rapper.

The two appeared to be headed for a cordial split with agreed-upon terms when Kim first filed for divorce in February 2021. Neither discussed the split publicly until early this year when Ye started lashing out on social media against Kim, her family, and her former boyfriend Pete Davidson.

