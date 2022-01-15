Kirsten Dunst wants to return as Mary Jane in future Spider-Man films: 'That's a no-brainer'

Kirsten Dunst was the first leading lady in the Spider-Man films. The actor starred as Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man opposite Tobey Maguire almost twenty years ago. Now that Tobey has returned to the films with Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans were wondering if Kirsten would too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While it's unclear if the Marvel bosses have any plans to have her reprise her role in any future MCU film, Kirsten herself says she is up for it.

In a recent interaction with People magazine, when Kirsten was asked if she would want to return to play Mary Jane on screen again, she responded, "Of course I would. Of course. I've been asked about that a few times. That's a no-brainer. That was a huge part of my career and my life."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kirsten explained that she has always been a fan of the character and the franchise, which motivates her to be open to returning. "It's such a cool legacy to be a part of, and to be the first one and be a Spider-Man fan," she said.

However, she did embarrassingly admit that she still hadn't seen Spider-Man: No Way Home before adding that she intends to soon. "I know I have to. I know Tobey's in it and it's such a huge surprise and everyone's freaking out. I will. I'll eventually watch it," she said.

Spider-Man: No Way Home starred Tom Holland as the web-slinger and also brought back the two other actors who have played this role in previous films- Tobey and Andrew Garfield. The film has been a massive box office success, earning $1.5 billion globally and ending up as the most successful film in the pandemic era.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Andrew Garfield says scene of him catching Zendaya sold him on doing Spider-Man: No Way Home

Kirsten was last seen in the psychological drama The Power of the Dog, which released last year. She was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her performance in the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON