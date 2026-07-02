KPop Demon Hunters' Arden Cho marries orthopedic surgeon Christopher Lee in Korean hanbok in stunning Florence. See pics

Actor Arden Cho has finally shared the happy news she had kept private for years. The Teen Wolf, Partner Track, and KPop Demon Hunters star married orthopedic surgeon Christopher Lee over the weekend in a beautiful multi-day wedding celebration in Florence, Italy. Surrounded by their closest family and friends, the couple celebrated their big day with a mix of Korean traditions, Italian romance, and elegant fashion, offering fans their first real look at the love story they had quietly built away from the public eye.

A love story that led them to Florence

Arden Cho ties the knot with Christopher Lee in dreamy Florence wedding.

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Arden Cho and Christopher Lee's love story started in a way many modern romances do — through a dating app. After dating for several years, Christopher proposed during a trip to Maui in March 2025. Sharing the happy news on Instagram, she wrote, "He fixes bones, I tell stories. He’s the calm to my chaos."

When it came to planning their wedding, choosing Florence was an easy decision. Speaking to People, Cho said, "Italy is special to us, not only because of the food and culture, but also because this is where I decided he was my person." She added, “We wanted the weekend to feel like a beautiful vacation where everyone could slow down, celebrate, and make memories together.”

Korean traditions met modern bridal fashion

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{{^usCountry}} As per Vogue magazine, Arden Cho made sure every outfit she wore during the wedding weekend reflected both her personal style and her Korean roots. The celebrations began with a welcome party where she and Christopher Lee wore traditional Korean hanbok, redesigned by MeeHee with a modern twist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per Vogue magazine, Arden Cho made sure every outfit she wore during the wedding weekend reflected both her personal style and her Korean roots. The celebrations began with a welcome party where she and Christopher Lee wore traditional Korean hanbok, redesigned by MeeHee with a modern twist. {{/usCountry}}

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For the welcome dinner, Arden wore a bright orange hanbok, a colour associated with happiness and positive energy. During the traditional pyebaek ceremony, held to honour the groom's parents, she changed into a red skirt symbolising good fortune and paired it with a green jacket, representing a long and harmonious marriage.

For the wedding ceremony at the historic Villa Cora, Arden walked down the aisle in a custom-made Vera Wang gown. Despite a packed Hollywood awards season leaving little time for the design process, the dress was completed within a few months. Christopher Lee matched the occasion in a classic tuxedo as the couple exchanged vows against the picturesque backdrop of Florence.

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Unexpected hurdles before the big day

o wedding comes without a few unexpected surprises, and Arden Cho and Christopher Lee's big day was no exception. Just days before the celebrations, some of their essential luggage went missing during transit, though thankfully everything arrived in time for the ceremony. She had shared several tweets regarding the missing luggage.

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There was more stress when Christopher Lee's family ran into flight delays and cancellations, leaving the couple worried that they might miss the wedding. Rather than letting it dampen the celebrations, they decided to hold their pyebaek, a traditional Korean wedding ritual that formally welcomes the bride into the groom's family, as a quiet and intimate ceremony at midnight.

The weather added another challenge. Florence was under a Level-3 red-alert heatwave on the wedding day, forcing the planners to rethink the schedule. The outdoor ceremony was pushed to later in the evening, while extra air-conditioning was arranged throughout the venue to make sure guests stayed comfortable.

Work front

Arden Cho's most massive project is starring as the voice of the fierce, protagonist Rumi in the mega-hit animated feature KPop Demon Hunters, released on Netflix. She is currently producing a highly anticipated K-pop-themed psychological thriller titled Perfect Girl.

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