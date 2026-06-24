Kylie Jenner pregnant? Fact-checking claims about first baby with Timothée Chalamet

Viral posts on social media claimed that Kylie Jenner was pregnant with Timothée Chalamet's child. To be sure, these posts were made by unverified profiles and shared widely across the platforms.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner seen at a Knicks game. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Jenner and Chalamet have been reportedly dating since 2023 and while the two have kept their relationship largely private, they've given fans glimpses of public displays of affection during some of their outings. Chalamet and Jenner were most recently seen at the Knicks games in New York City. Jenner, 28, and Chalamet, 30, were spotted alongside other celebrities as the Knicks won a historic NBA title.

Now, claims have been made that Jenner is pregnant with the Marty Supreme actor's child. “Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child with Timothée Chalamet,” a post on X claimed, which received over 7 million views at the time of writing.

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{{^usCountry}} Another post even attached an alleged photo of a baby in a womb, claiming it to be Jenner's. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another post even attached an alleged photo of a baby in a womb, claiming it to be Jenner's. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The claims have been circulating since June 23, and left many of their fans confounded. One wrote “so i come home from work.. to club chalamet being jumped.. kylie jenner pregnant.. eky being traded to the sens..”. However, the claims of Jenner being pregnant with Chalamet's baby are false. Kylie Jenner pregnant? Fact-check {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The claims have been circulating since June 23, and left many of their fans confounded. One wrote “so i come home from work.. to club chalamet being jumped.. kylie jenner pregnant.. eky being traded to the sens..”. However, the claims of Jenner being pregnant with Chalamet's baby are false. Kylie Jenner pregnant? Fact-check {{/usCountry}}

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No, Kylie Jenner is not pregnant. Neither Jenner nor Chalamet have confirmed any news of pregnancy. The original post, which went viral came from Buzz Crave, a known parody and satire page on X.

Also Read | How did Timothée Chalamet get free burritos for a year? All about the Chipotle Celebrity Card

One page which shared the claims wrote “Congrats to the happy couple.” However, the photo attached was one of Mark Zuckerberg and Kylie Jenner.

While the viral claims about being pregnant are untrue, Jenner has been busy in the professional space. Her company has tied up with Meta for a new line of Meta glasses. Jenner shared the news on Instagram, writing “cutest night with @metaglasses ! my meta glasses are out now.”

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Chalamet, meanwhile, is set to star in a new movie titled Not Alone. It is an animated film from Illumination, the studio behind titles like Despicable Me. The actor will appear alongside Selena Gomez.

This marks Chalamet's animation debut and he will voice Joe, an “introverted rocket mechanic who lives a quiet life alone". Gomez will voice Fran, a “brilliant astro-botanist who is developing the world’s first-ever plant-fueled rocket," Variety reported. Notably, Chalamet is coming off the success of Marty Supreme ahead of which he released a version of 4 Raws with rapper EsDeeKid. In the track too, Chalamet referenced Jenner saying “It's Himothée Chalamet chillin'/Tryna stack a hundred million, girl got a billion.”

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Notably, Jenner's net worth is about $670 million, as per Forbes, while Chalamet's is about $25 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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