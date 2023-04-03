Lady Gaga shoots for Joker: Folie à Deux at iconic New York location made famous by Joaquin Phoenix's Joker

Lady Gaga was spotted shooting for her upcoming film Joker: Folie À Deux in a key location at New York City that was made famous by Joaquin Phoenix's titular character from Joker (2019). Gaga, who plays Harley Quinn in the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, was spotted at the iconic stairs in a make-up free look this week. (Also read: Lady Gaga's new look as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie À Deux is a hit on internet: 'The one and only') Lady Gaga was spotted shooting for Joker: Folie à Deux.

The photos and videos from the paparazzo, which were shared on Twitter. showed Lady Gaga in an oversized black coat and gloves as she walked down the staircase connecting Shakespeare and Anderson avenues at West 167th Street in the Bronx. In another picture, she appeared to be discussing the scene in detail with her director Todd Philips. This location was made famous after the 2019 film Joker, where Joaquin Phoenix was seen dancing his way down the graffiti-laced stairs in character. Phoenix went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film.

Last week, several pictures and videos clicked by the paparazzo went viral after Lady Gaga was spotted in her Harley Quinn statement outfit, which included a red jacket, a checkered top and a black skirt paired with mesh black leggings. She was spotted shooting for some scenes at Manhattan's City Hall. The set for the film also saw a dozen extra characters who were spotted standing on the stairs of the building during the shoot. Some were even dressed as cops.

The first look from the movie was unveiled two months ago on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Todd Philips took to Instagram and surprised fans with the first look of the film and wrote in the caption, "Happy Valentine's Day." Lady Gaga also shared the same picture on her account and wrote it: “Folie à Deux." The image showed a close-up of a shocked Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn holding the face of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in her cusp of her palms, whereas the Joker put a signature knowing smile. The film is eyeing a release on October 24, 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON