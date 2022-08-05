Lady Gaga unveils Joker Folie a Deux teaser as she stars opposite Joaquin Phoenix, internet remains divided over casting

Singer-actor Lady Gaga has confirmed she will star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the second installment in the Joker franchise, titled Joker: Folie a Deux. She made the announcement with a musical teaser which had her song Cheek To Cheek playing in the background. The film will release in 2024. Internet however, remained divided over Lady Gaga's casting in the film. Also read: Internet calls Lady Gaga 'wizard' after an object thrown at her during concert is stopped by invisible shield. Watch

In June, Variety had reported that Lady Gaga was circling the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel, which is set to be a musical. On June 7, director Todd Phillips posted the screenplay's cover on Instagram and revealed that the Folie a Deux is the subtitle of the film. The phrase refers to a shared delusional disorder.

Some shared their disappointment, while others welcomed Lady Gaga to the Joker franchise on Twitter. A fan wrote, “Seated and ready!” Another said, “Let's go! Instant classic in the works.” One more fan wrote, “I can't wait queen." A fan also shared their own version of the script: "I think she's going to do a great job. I also think she wont be the Harley we're used to seeing. I'm guessing they meet in the asylum, have a demented love affair then on to a murderous killing spree, set in the 70's. And in between the story some twisted song and dance. I can't wait.”

Another section of moviegoers didn't seem excited about the announcement. A Twitter user wrote, “She will ruin it.” Another wrote, “We don't want you ruining what started off as a great movie. You're not a good actress, and should stick to music. Just saying…” One more person said, “Nope. There's plenty of actual actresses out there that would do a much better job.”

Earlier, Margot Robbie had played the character of Harley Quinn in 2016's Suicide Squad, 2020's Birds of Prey and 2021's The Suicide Squad. Todd Phillips original Joker became a box office phenomenon in 2019, grossing just over $1 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history.

