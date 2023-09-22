Leonardo DiCaprio slams Hollywood's past depiction of Native American tribes' history

Leonardo DiCaprio and costar Lily Gladstone are excited for the release of their upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon. The movie is based on true story of the killings of Native Americans of the Osage Nation, by white men.

In an interaction with Vogue UK prior to the ongoing actors' strike, DiCaprio weighed in on the depiction of Native Americans' history in past movies by Hollywood. He slammed the depiction and emphasised the need to bring out the truth to heal the horrific scars of a blood drenched history involving the killings of native tribes in America.

“Hollywood has a long history and checkered past in its depiction of Native American people. We need to do more. You know, we are coming towards a great reckoning of our past," said DiCaprio.

"The more that these stories can be told in a truthful way, the more it can be a healing process," he added.

Talking about the true series of incidents against the Osage Nation tribe, Gladstone said: “It’s not that long ago that the Reign of Terror happened. I don’t want to label this a Western. I’m happy that it’s being labeled a tragedy.”

DiCaprio added, “It’s a completely forgotten part of American history and an open wound that still festers.”

The movie's synopsis reads: "At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Also starring Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion, Killers of the Flower Moon is directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s best-selling book."

