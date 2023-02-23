Leonardo DiCaprio now spotted with 21-year-old model Josie Redmond, sparking fresh dating rumours

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who is infamous for dating models under the age of 25, was recently spotted with 21-year-old American model Josie Redmond. The Don't Look Up actor was spotted with the model leaving celebrity hotspot Chiltern Firehouse early on Wednesday. (Also read: Twitter trolls Leonardo DiCaprio over romance with Eden Polani, 19: 'She was not even born when Titanic was released')

Leonardo was not in the mood for getting spotted by paparazzi as he kept a low profile and tried to cover his face entirely with a grey mask and and a black cap. The actor was spotted in a black sweater and dark blue jeans. Meanwhile, Josie also opted for an all-black outfit with leather leggings, sheer top, and a long coat. She finished the glamourous look with chunky black boots. According the report by Page Six, both Leo and Josie were spotted leaving the venue in the early hours of Wednesday.

The actor's recent linkups with models that are half his age have created a social media storm, with Twitter trending the news of his profile with an earlier rumoured girlfriend, the 19-year-old model Eden Polani. It was also reported a few days ago that the Titanic actor wass 'not pleased' with the jokes and speculations about his love life again and again. Sources also claimed that the actor is desperate to find a 'more mature' relationship with a woman after a string of failed relationships.

Leonardo DiCaprio will be next seen in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which is based on David Grann's best-selling book of the same name. It also stars Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemons. The current runtime of the film, which is set to debut at Cannes Film Festival this summer, is at 3 hours and 20 minutes. Meanwhile, the actor recently posted on Instagram to praise the Assam government's efforts in stopping rhino poaching in the northeastern Indian state. Leonardo is an ardent environmentalist. Through his LDF (Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation) projects, he's worked to protect endangered species.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.