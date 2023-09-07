Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, makes out with 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti at Ibiza nightclub, pics go viral. Watch

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Italian model Vittoria Ceretti kissed during a nightout last month; their video and pictures are now going viral. In a video exclusively obtained by Page Six, the 25-year-old model is seen making out with the 48-year-old actor, whose back is up against the wall of the Hï Ibiza club at around 4:30 am on August 9. Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio is definitely pursuing Gigi Hadid, says report

Leonardo, Vittoria kiss at Ibiza club

Leonardo DiCaprio kissed Vittoria Ceretti during a night out in Ibiza.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were spotted gazing into each others' eyes before they kissed, while partying until the early morning. The two made out for some seconds in a corner as EDM music blasted around them. The clip then gave a glimpse of the party crowd before giving another peek at Leonardo and Vittoria as the latter danced next to him.

Vittoria, who is 23 years younger than Leonardo, had her hair tied in a high ponytail and wore a sparkly crop top. Meanwhile, the actor was dressed casually in a black T-shirt and sported a matching black cap.

Leonardo's past relationships

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over the years, Leonardo DiCaprio has romanced Hollywood actors, as well as supermodels from around the world. Leo, who is known for dating much younger women, allegedly ended his last known relationship with actor Camila Morrone in 2022, when she turned 25.

He has also been spotted with Indian-origin British model Neelam Gill leading to speculation if the two were dating. However, in July, she took to Instagram Stories to shut down the dating rumours. Since last year, Leonardo has also been linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid and the two are often spotted at parties together.

Meet Vittoria Ceretti

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this year, the Oscar-winning actor was spotted having ice cream with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti in California – despite rumours of him previously dating her friend Gigi Hadid. So, who is Vittoria Ceretti? She is considered one of the ‘new supers’ of her generation alongside models Cara Delevingne and Emily Ratajkowski.

Vittoria has modelled for Dior, Versace, Chanel

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vittoria was born in Brescia, Italy, in 1998, and she began her modelling career when she was 14-years-old, according to a report by Business of Fashion (BoF). She got her big break in 2012, when she became a finalist in Elite Model Look, an annual modelling contest held by Elite Model Management. In 2017, she walked a total of 41 catwalks, including Chanel, Dior and Valentino, according to BoF.

Vittoria has also modelled for the likes of Alexander McQueen, Versace, Moschino and Fendi. Models.com has named her one of the 'new supers', referring to a fresh crop of social media-savvy models changing the face of fashion. Others on the list include Cara Delevingne, Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Imaan Hammam and Kaia Gerber.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.