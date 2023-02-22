Liam Neeson reveals he said no to playing James Bond because of his wife: 'She gave me an ultimatum...'

Actor Liam Neeson was close to taking on the iconic role of James Bond, if not for matters relating to his personal life. In a recent interview the actor revealed that he was initially in talks to play the spy, but it all came down to his wife, Natasha Richardson, who threatened to leave him if he took on the offer. The role eventually went to actor Daniel Craig. (Also read: Hugh Jackman reveals he rejected offer to play James Bond; here's why)

In a recent interview, actor Liam Neeson revealed that he was contacted by producer Barbara Broccoli for a number of times during the 1990s to ask whether he would be interested in taking on the role of 007. It was during that time when Liam had received an Oscar nomination for his work in the Steven Spielberg film Schindler’s List. Yet, it was his late wife Natasha who had given him an ultimatum during that time which made things tougher for the actor to say yes to the iconic part.

In the interview with Rolling Stone, Liam said, “I know the Broccolis. They looked at a bunch of actors,” Neeson said. “‘Schindler’s List’ had come out and Barbara [Broccoli] had called me a couple of times to ask if I was interested, and I said, ‘Yes, I would be interested.’ And then my lovely wife [Natasha Richardson], God rest her soul, said to me while we were shooting Nell down in the Carolinas, ‘Liam, I want to tell you something: If you play James Bond, we’re not getting married.' She gave me a James Bond ultimatum, and she meant it! Come on, there’s all those gorgeous girls in various countries getting into bed and getting out of bed. I’m sure a lot of her decision-making was based on that!”

Later, the role of James Bond went to actor Daniel Craig, who played the iconic secret agent in five films: Casino Royale (2006); Quantum of Solace (2008); Skyfall (2012); Spectre (2015); and No Time To Die (2021).

