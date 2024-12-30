Menu Explore
Linda Lavin, Tony-winning Broadway legend passes away at 87

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 30, 2024 06:36 PM IST

Linda Lavin, the celebrated stage and television actress known for her iconic role in the sitcom 'Alice' and her Tony-winning performance in 'Broadway Bound', passed away on December 29 at the age of 87.

FILE - Linda Lavin arrives at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards on March 19, 2022, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
FILE - Linda Lavin arrives at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards on March 19, 2022, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Linda Lavin dies

Lavin's death came unexpectedly due to complications from recently discovered lung cancer, as confirmed by her publicist to Deadline.

Lavin's journey in showbiz began as a child stage actor, eventually making her Broadway debut in the 1960s.

She gained widespread acclaim for her roles in the musical 'It's a Bird...It's a Plane...It's Superman' and the play 'Last of the Red Hot Lovers', earning her first Tony nomination in 1970.

Her career

Lavin's crowning achievement came in 1987 when she won a Tony Award for her role in 'Broadway Bound'.

On television, Lavin became a household name as the title character in CBS's 'Alice' (1976-1985), a sitcom that spanned nine seasons and 202 episodes.

Her portrayal of a widowed diner waitress resonated with audiences and earned her several Emmy nominations.

Lavin continued to be a consistent presence on TV, appearing in hit shows like 'Barney Miller', 'Sean Saves the World', and 'B Positive'.

This year alone, Lavin showcased her versatility by guest-starring in CBS's 'Elsbeth', recurring in Netflix's 'No Good Deed', and playing a lead role in Hulu's upcoming comedy 'Mid-Century Modern'.

Just weeks before her passing, Lavin attended the premiere of 'No Good Deed' on December 4, as per Deadline.

She had also been actively filming episodes of 'Mid-Century Modern', which stars Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham.

Production had completed seven of the show's 10 episodes before the holiday break.

"Alice was one of the many sitcoms that made me fall in love with television," shared 9JKL producer Aaron Kaplan, who worked with Lavin, adding, "She was an amazing partner -- funny, talented, kind, and generous. Linda Lavin was and will always be Hollywood royalty," according to Deadline.

Lavin's career extended to film, with roles in 'Damn Yankees!', 'The Ring', 'The Intern', and 'Being the Ricardos'.

Her contributions to theatre and television established her as one of the industry's most respected talents.

Lavin is survived by her husband Steve Bakunas.

(With inputs from ANI)

