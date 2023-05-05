Love is in the air for Brad Pitt, has he finally found someone to settle down with after Angelina Jolie split?

Brad Pitt's romantic life has always been the talk of the town, and this time, it seems like he might have finally found the one. According to reports, Brad's affair with Ines de Ramon has reached full speed, with the actor already planning to settle down for the first time since his split with Angelina Jolie.

Brad and his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon spotted sunbathing in Mexico where they spent New Year 's Eve.(Instagram/brad_wikpink20)

Brad and Ines have been seeing each other privately for a while now, and it seems like their relationship has finally moved to the fast track. Reports suggest that the two have already said the magical words "I love you" to each other, and Brad is keen on settling down with his lady love.

Sources close to the couple reveal that Brad has been focused on his future with Ines and is even planning a summer getaway to Europe. The trip might also be a business meet, as Brad has been eyeing some real estate there.

While Brad and Ines haven't moved in together yet, their relationship is going in that direction, and they are taking things slow and steady. Ines, who is a jewelry designer by profession, has been keeping a low profile about her romance with Brad, but it seems like their love has finally caught the attention of the media.

Brad's fans are eagerly waiting to see him settle down with Ines, and if the latest reports are to be believed, their wait might be over soon. Will Ines be the one to finally bring happiness and stability to Brad's life? Only time will tell

