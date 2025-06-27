Love Squid Game? Here are 5 similar TV shows to watch

Squid Game Season 3 is finally out on Netflix. The latest season of the popular survival thriller series features Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon, Im Si-wan and Kang Ha-neul in key roles. If you are a hardcore Squid Game fan and have already finished the new season, we know you must be craving more thrill, survival games or twisted social experiments. Do not worry, we have got you covered. From deadly challenges to psychological drama, here are five shows that Squid Game fans will love: A still from Netflix's Squid Game(Netflix)

1. Alice in Borderland (Netflix)

This Japanese sci-fi thriller is all about survival games in a deserted Tokyo. Players have to clear life-threatening games to stay alive. It is fast-paced, brutal and totally binge-worthy. If you liked Squid Game, this one is a no-brainer.

2. 3% (Netflix)

This Brazilian dystopian show is about a world divided into progress and poverty. People can escape their tough lives, but only 3% of them make it through a tough selection process.

3. The Challenge: USA (Paramount)

This one is a reality competition with high stakes and big drama. The contestants go head-to-head. No, it is not deadly like Squid Game, but the pressure is real.

4. Panic (Prime Video)

Set in a small town where teens join a secret game to win money and escape their lives. Sounds fun? Not really. The challenges get risky fast.

5. The 100 (Netflix)

A group of teens is sent to a ruined Earth from space and has to figure out how to live, and who they can trust. Lots of action and twists.

FAQs:

What are some shows like Squid Game on Netflix?

Some great shows like Squid Game on Netflix include Alice in Borderland, 3% and The 100.

Is Panic on Prime Video similar to Squid Game?

Yes, Panic is similar in its high-stakes game format. While it is not as violent, it is packed with suspense and risky challenges.

Can I watch The Challenge: USA if I liked Squid Game?

Definitely. The Challenge: USA has thrilling physical and mental games. It is not deadly, but the strategy and stress levels will feel familiar to Squid Game fans.