Luxury on a budget: Celebs open homes for nominal price - Here's why

Ever wondered what it's like to spend a night in Martha Stewart's farmhouse or wake up in Gwyneth Paltrow's Montecito haven? Celebrities are embracing the trend, renting out their lavish abodes for nominal fees or even for free. Here's why stars are turning their homes into vacation spots and how you can snag a stay in the lap of luxury. Martha Stewart attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 6, 2023.(REUTERS)

A-lister abodes on a budget:

Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Mariah Carey are among the celebrities offering their homes on Airbnb and Booking.com. From farmhouses to penthouses, experience the lifestyle of the rich and famous without breaking the bank.

Promoting brands and creating buzz:

Rental companies use celebrity homes to attract new audiences and divert attention from rising fees. Luminaries, in turn, promote their personal brands, creating a win-win situation for both parties.

Martha's Thanksgiving-themed getaway:

Martha Stewart's farmhouse offered a Thanksgiving-themed stay for $11.23. Guests enjoyed a guided farm tour, wreath-making class, and brunch with Stewart herself. Celebrities curate unique experiences, making each stay highly orchestrated and memorable.

Nondisclosure agreements and secrecy:

Celebrities can request guests to sign nondisclosure agreements, ensuring privacy. Booking.com emphasized that the veil of secrecy allows celebrities to maintain the mystique of their homes.

Compensation for celebrities:

Celebrities are compensated for these homestays, though the exact amounts are undisclosed. Leslie Cafferty, Booking.com’s chief communications officer, confirmed that stars are rewarded for hosting.

The voyeuristic fascination continues:

People have always been intrigued by the lifestyles of the rich and famous. Celebrity home tours and stays provide a rare opportunity to peek into the private spaces of idols, creating a buzz around these unique experiences.

Notable stays beyond celebrity homes:

Airbnb and similar platforms offer diverse stays, including historic homes and even dorm rooms once occupied by American royalty like John F. Kennedy. The allure of sleeping in spaces with historical significance remains strong.

In response to challenges like rising cleaning fees and host demands, short-term rental companies leverage celebrity homestays as a marketing strategy. These exclusive stays attract new hosts and guests, revitalizing the short-term rental scene.

Fans can join the likes of DJ Khaled, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Ashton Kutcher in their hospitality ventures. Parker's Hamptons home, complete with beach access and a free pair of heels from her shoe line, was available for $19.98—a nod to the year "Sex and the City" premiered.