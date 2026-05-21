Mackenzie Shirilla's shocking 'Pig Latin' hospital call after deadly car accident resurfaces amid Netflix's The Crash

Netflix's hit documentary The Crash has reignited public interest in every detail of the Mackenzie Shirilla case and one moment in particular has the internet talking: a recorded hospital conversation in which Shirilla allegedly spoke in a coded, pig latin-like language to her mother, appearing to cook up a cover story just hours after the crash that killed two people.

What happened in the hospital recording?

Viral hospital footage of Mackenzie Shirilla speaking in a coded language to her mother has sparked fresh outrage. (Instagram)

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When a detective first visited Shirilla in the hospital following the July 31, 2022 crash, she did not respond like someone in shock or grief. According to People, Assistant Prosecutor Tim Troup described her manner of speaking as a “unique language” something comparable to pig latin.

In the recording, Detective Zaki Hazou informed Shirilla and her mother Natalie that she was being investigated. Rather than responding normally, Shirilla switched into her quasi-coded language and asked her mother whether they should tell police she had a seizure before the crash, per People.

She then turned to Detective Hazou directly and asked: “Can't you just take my license away for like, 10 years?”

Also Read: Mackenzie Shirilla was 'Mean Girl' of prison: Former inmate makes shock claim, slams Netflix's The Crash

Internet cannot stop talking about it

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{{^usCountry}} The clip has gone massively viral with viewers reacting with shock and outrage across social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip has gone massively viral with viewers reacting with shock and outrage across social media. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One widely shared post on X read: “here is the clip of Mackenzie Shirilla speaking in 'Pig Latin' to her mom. Mackenzie was in the hospital bed and apparently it's translated to 'should we tell them I had a seizure?' Or something along those lines.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One widely shared post on X read: “here is the clip of Mackenzie Shirilla speaking in 'Pig Latin' to her mom. Mackenzie was in the hospital bed and apparently it's translated to 'should we tell them I had a seizure?' Or something along those lines.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another user wrote: “whilst in jail she spoke to her mom in pig latin saying 'can't we just tell them i had a seizure or something' and in the hospital asked ‘can yall just take my license away for 10 years.’”

Another user posted, “…yea shes evil af and that was on purpose." Yet another wrote: “…mackenzie was in the hospital speaking pig latin so they couldn't understand that her & her mama was coming up w/ a lie. that is SICK.”

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What the case against Shirilla looked like

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Investigators had already found that the car's accelerator was fully pressed with zero braking in the 4.6 seconds before impact and forensic experts ruled out any mechanical failure, according to court documents cited by People. Shirilla was also found carrying psychedelic mushrooms at the time of the crash.

A family friend, Christopher Martin had further testified that he heard Shirilla say “I'm going to wreck this car right now” during a fight with her boyfriend Dominic Russo just weeks before the fatal incident, per court documents.

In August 2023, Judge Nancy Margaret Russo found Shirilla guilty on all 12 charges, including murder and aggravated vehicular homicide, sentencing her to two concurrent 15-year-to-life terms. “She had a mission and she executed it with precision,” the judge said, per 3News. “The decision was death.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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