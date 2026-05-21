What happened to Ambrosius in The Boys? The Deep’s lover finally gets justice

If you watched The Boys series finale and found yourself confused when a sea creature screamed "Justice for Ambrosius" before killing The Deep (Chace Crawford), you are not alone. Here is everything you need to know. The Boys finale turned an old octopus tragedy into The Deep’s brutal downfall. (X/ @TheBoysOOCC)

Who was Ambrosius and what happened to her? (Spoiler Alert!) Ambrosius was an octopus who first appeared in Seasons 3 and 4 of The Boys and she was also The Deep's lover. The character was voiced by the iconic Tilda Swinton, making it one of the more unexpected and memorable castings in the show's history.

The Deep first found Ambrosius at the 70th annual Herogasm and took her in after Soldier Boy destroyed the home of the TNT Twins. Their physical relationship continued into Season 4, though The Deep tried to keep Ambrosius hidden from others.

Things took a dark turn when The Deep began an affair with Sister Sage. Ambrosius tried to warn him that Sage was manipulating him but instead of listening, The Deep lost his temper and smashed the aquarium where Ambrosius lived. He then walked away and left her to die.

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The Deep's death in the finale was a long time coming and very deliberately designed.

By the seventh episode of the final season, marine creatures had already warned The Deep that he would be killed the moment he stepped into water, blaming him for an oil pipeline disaster that wiped out 1.4 billion fish. That warning came from Xander, The Deep's hammerhead shark, voiced by Samuel L Jackson.

In the finale, The Deep fights Starlight near the ocean. She gains the upper hand and blasts him into the sea not knowing what awaited him there. Sea creatures immediately surrounded him and a giant squid drove a tentacle through the back of his head and killed him.

And before he died, one of the marine creatures said: “Justice for Ambrosius.”

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Why this death was so fitting The Deep's death was one of the more brilliantly constructed moments of the finale, serving as a direct callback to two things: Ambrosius's fate and Xander's warning from Episode 7.

The giant squid killing The Deep with a tentacle was a direct callback to Ambrosius, the octopus he once loved and later abandoned to die, according to Looper. The moment also connected back to Xander's earlier warning that marine creatures would kill him if he ever returned to the water.

The Deep's worst acts across five seasons like sexually assaulting Starlight, killing Ambrosius and instigating the feud with Black Noir II that caused the Alaska oil spill killing over a billion fish made it all very fitting.