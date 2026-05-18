After years of explosive violence, political satire, corporate corruption and completely unhinged superhero chaos, The Boys is finally approaching its final chapter. With the finale now just around the corner, fans are bracing themselves for what could be the series’ darkest and most emotionally destructive episode yet. The Boys Season 5 finale theories: Can Billy Butcher destroy Homelander without becoming the real monster. (Prime Video)

Over five seasons, the show has built a reputation for tearing apart traditional superhero storytelling. Heroes rarely act heroically, revenge comes at a brutal cost, and almost every major character has been pushed to their psychological limits. The series has never believed in easy victories or neat endings, which is exactly why expectations surrounding the finale feel so intense.

Now, with multiple storylines still hanging in the balance, viewers are desperately trying to predict how the show will bring together its biggest conflicts. From Homelander’s possible collapse to Billy Butcher’s terrifying obsession with revenge, the internet is filled with theories about how this chaotic story could finally end.

Homelander’s defeat feels inevitable but can anyone actually stop him? At this point, most fans are convinced that Homelander’s story cannot end without some kind of downfall. The real debate is what that downfall will actually look like. Over the years, Homelander (Antony Starr) has become nearly impossible to defeat through physical force alone. Every failed attempt against him has only reinforced how dangerously powerful he truly is, which is why many viewers think the finale will rely more on strategy and psychological warfare rather than a straightforward fight.

One theory gaining major attention online centres around Soldier Boy. After Episode 6 revealed that Soldier Boy’s radioactive blast successfully removed Bombsight’s powers, fans immediately began wondering whether the same ability could finally work against Homelander as well. For many viewers, this feels like the only believable way to weaken someone who now operates almost like a god. If Homelander were stripped of his powers, even temporarily, it could finally create the opportunity The Boys have been waiting for.

Some fans also believe that becoming powerless would actually be a far more brutal punishment for Homelander than death. For a man who thrives on control, superiority and public worship, suddenly becoming ordinary could completely shatter him emotionally and psychologically.