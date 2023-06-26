'Mad Men' star Jon Hamm marries Anna Osceola at Big Sur, California

'Mad Men' star Jon Hamm married Anna Osceola on Saturday at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California. Interestingly, their wedding happened in an iconic Mad Men location where in the TV series, Hamm's character Don Draper had a rediscovery of himself. Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola (Getty Images)

The wedding was attended by their Mad Men costar John Slattery. Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, Brooke Shields and Larry David were the other notable guests in the wedding. The couple's walkup song was the theme to the 1967 James Bond film "You Only Live Twice."

At the wedding, Osceola chose to wear a strapless white gown. The dress had a slit which showed off her legs as she walked. She also carried a bouquet of pale pink peonies.

Hamm and Osceola had got engaged last year after dating for two years. Interestingly, the pair had met on the sets of 'Mad Men' in 2015.

Since they started dating, Hamm and Osceola were spotted together on numerous occasions and the couple had walked on the red carpet together in March 2022 at an Oscars afterparty. They starred together in the 2022 movie "Confess, Fletch".

In a 2022 interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, Hamm talked about his relationship with Osceola and hinted on the possibility of marriage.

"This is all part of what I'm saying. This is another place in my life that I feel very settled and comfortable. I'm in a relationship right now and it's comfortable," he said, later adding that he's been able to sit down to start "really thinking about all that stuff, that's made the relationship that I'm in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness."

Before Osceola, Hamm was in an 18-year-long relationship with actress Jennifer Westfeldt, which ended in September 2015.

