‘Made in America’: Arnold Schwarzenegger gets uber emotional after completing 40 years of US citizenship

Hollywood superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger has completed 40 years as the citizen of USA. Schwarzenegger took to Instagram on Saturday and posted an ultra emotional video, chronicling his star-studded journey as a citizen of the United States of America. In the video, he has set the audio of the speech he delivered at the 2004 Republican National Convention in New York City. He is heard saying, "In school(in Austria) when the teacher would talk about America, I would daydream about coming here, I would daydream about living here".

Arnold Schwarzenegger(File Photo)

"On this day 40 years ago, I became an American citizen. It is one of the proudest days of my life. I owe everything to America. Born in Austria, Made in America!," Schwarzenegger captioned the post.

In the video, Schwarzenegger is heard saying “As long as I live, I will never forget the day when I raised my hand for the oath of citizenship. You know how proud I was? I was so proud that I walked around with the American flag wrapped around my shoulder all day long.”

In the video post, Schwarzenegger has also shared his picture with another Hollywood superstar Sylvester Stallone. Other notable photos in the video are of the moment he took the oath of US citizenship in 1983 and him posing in front of the splendid Hollywood sign.

Schwarzenegger's journey as a US citizen

Notably, Schwarzenegger was born in Austria and moved to America as an immigrant where he started as a bodybuilder and won titles of Mr. Universe and Mr. Olympia. He delved into acting and went on to become one of the most loved superstars in Hollywood. As an actor, he is well-known for the science fiction movie series "Terminator".

He later joined politics and served as the Governor of California. As the Governor, he implemented policies to safeguard the environment.

Nowadays, when there is increased research around artificial intelligence(AI), Schwarzenegger has been vocal about its dangers and has warned researchers to tread cautiously.