Margot Robbie shines as Barbie at London premiere of 'Barbie' movie

Actress Margot Robbie continues to dazzle as she embraces the spirit of Barbie, stepping onto the pink carpet at the London premiere of the "Barbie" movie in yet another stunning ensemble.

Margot Robbie poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in London. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

This time, Robbie paid tribute to the iconic Barbie Enchanted Evening 1960 Fashion Doll, channeling its glamour and elegance.

Robbie, 33, radiated in a custom Vivienne Westwood gown in a soft pastel pink hue. The exquisite dress featured a rosette at her hip, which gracefully flowed into a trailing train.

A standout feature of the gown was the oversized off-the-shoulder ruffled collar, adding a touch of drama to the ensemble.

Margot Robbie attends the European premiere of "Barbie" in London, Britain July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska (REUTERS)

Completing the look, the 33-year-old actress accessorized with white opera-length gloves and clear heels, capturing the essence of Barbie's style.

The star-studded London premiere also saw the attendance of co-stars Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Hari Nef, Sam Smith, and Simu Liu. Each celebrity embraced the movie's theme by donning their own fashionable interpretations inspired by Barbie, with vibrant shades of pink dominating the red carpet.

Throughout her worldwide press tour, Robbie, along with her stylist Andrew Mukamal, has been paying homage to Barbie by recreating some of the doll's most iconic looks.

At the Los Angeles premiere, the ‘Wolf of the Wall Street’ actress channeled the spirit of the 1960s Solo in the Spotlight Barbie, stunning in a strapless gown by Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

In Seoul, Robbie showcased two separate outfits inspired by the famous Day-to-Night Barbie from 1985.

Not to be outdone, Ryan Gosling, who portrays Ken in the film, embraced the Barbiecore aesthetic with his own ensemble. Gosling sported an initial necklace in the doll's signature font, paying tribute to his partner Eva Mendes.

With just one more week until the mostly-anticipated theatrical premiere on July 21, fans are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of more jaw-dropping looks from Margot Robbie and the rest of the cast.

The "Barbie" movie promises to be a celebration of fashion and style, showcasing the enduring influence of the beloved doll. Stay tuned for more fabulous fashion moments as Robbie continues to bring Barbie to life on the big screen.

