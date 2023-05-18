Martha Stewart slams plastic surgery claims after her new swimsuit cover: ‘I have very good skin doctors’

Martha Stewart made history by becoming one of the cover stars in the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. At 81, she is the oldest person to be featured in the magazine's history. In a recent interview, the lifestyle mogul has now responded to the reception of her cover where many wondered whether she had any plastic surgery. (Also read: At 81, Martha Stewart creates history as oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star)

Martha Stewart reacts to claims that she has had plastic surgery.(Instagram)

“Thrilled to be on cover of the @SI_Swimsuit issue! I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things. Pick up on newsstands May 18th!” the 81 year-old tweeted with the image of her cover a few days ago. She also said, "When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated. And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic.”

Now in a recent interview with Variety, Martha has reacted to naysayers who claimed that she has had plastic surgery. When asked about her reaction to these comments, Martha said, "Well, it’s not true. I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever. I have very healthy, good hair. I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthfully. I have very good skin doctors. I’m very careful in the sun. I wear hats and I wear sunblock every single day."

When further asked whether she would want to try out plastic surgery, she replied, "Every now and then there are certain fillers that I can do for a little line here or there, but I hate Botox. It’s a weird thing for me. I really and truly don’t do a lot."

Martha Stewart first gained attention in the 1980s after her line of successful cookbooks. Since then, she has authored around 99 books and went on to launch her own magazine, restaurant, podcast, and television programs. Martha Stewart currently hosts three programs on Roku, which are titled Martha Gardens, Martha Cooks and Martha Holidays. She also moderates The Martha Stewart Podcast, where she interviews various business leaders in their respective fields.

