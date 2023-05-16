At 81, Martha Stewart creates history as oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star

Martha Stewart has created history by being among the cover models for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. At 81, she has now become the oldest cover model in the publication’s history. (Also read: Cannes Film Festival chief on Johnny Depp controversy: ‘If he was banned, we wouldn't be talking about it') At 81, Martha Stewart is the oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star.

In one of the four covers, the 81 year-old looked graceful as she flashed a smile and further revealed that she wore nine different swimsuits during the eight-hour photo shoot. “When we said this year was going to be epic, we meant it,” Sports Illustrated said on its official Twitter handle. “Thrilled to be on cover of the @SI_Swimsuit issue! I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things. Pick up on newsstands May 18th!” the 81 year-old tweeted with the image of her cover.

The lifestyle icon said, "When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated. And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic.”

She further revealed how she shot for the cover at the Dominic Republic and went to pilates three times a week to prepare for the shoot. Speaking to The New York Times about the experience, she said, "All these people were prodding me and talking about 'the girls. I have never called my breasts 'the girls' in my life. I hate stuff like that... I had to make sure I was ready to pose in a bathing suit. It took a bit of vanity but also a bit of confidence. I thought, 'If I'm feeling good enough physically and mentally to do such a thing, I'm up for it.'" She further added, "Usually I'm motivated by pay. But this time I was motivated by showing people that a woman my age could still look good, feel good, be good."

Martha Stewart first rose to fame in the 1980s after her line of successful cookbooks. Since then, she has authored over 99 books and even launched her own magazine, restaurant, podcast, and television programs. Stewart currently hosts three programs on Roku, which are Martha Gardens, Martha Cooks and Martha Holidays. She also moderates The Martha Stewart Podcast, where she interviews various business leaders in their respective fields.

