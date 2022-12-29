Marvel announces documentary on Stan Lee set to release in 2023, shares teaser on his 100th birthday

Marvel has announced that a documentary on Stan Lee is in the works, and is most possibly going to be released next year. The documentary will be released on Disney+ Hotstar. (Also read: SS Rajamouli reveals if Kevin Feige approached him for Marvel movie: ‘There are a lot enquires from Hollywood’)

The announcement was made on Marvel's Instagram and Twitter pages, where a short teaser was posted, simply titled Stan Lee. The post was captioned: “100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee.” The documentary is set to release sometime in 2023, streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Stan Lee passed away in November 2018, at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at the age of 95.

Fans took to Twitter to remember and honour the birthday of the legendary creator. Among them was filmmaker Kevin Smith, who wrote: "Today, @TheRealStanLee would’ve turned 100 years old! The @Marvel maestro was always a hero of mine, but thanks to making MALLRATS with him, we actually became friends! I miss the Old Man and his endless parade of smiles and good cheer. Happy Birthday, Emperor of Excelsior!"

James Gunn tweeted with pictures taken at several occasions with 'Stan Lee and tweeted: "Happy 100th Birthday to Stan Lee. You are missed, my friend. #StanLee100." Dwayne Johnson also remembered Stan Lee and tweeted, Happy Heavenly Birthday to an old friend and mentor @TheRealStanLee As I broke into Hollywood many years ago, he was always so supportive and encouraging which blew me away. His kindness really moved me. Years later I got to say thank you🙏🏾❤️Stan would’ve been 100 today 🕊️" A fan wrote, "Happy 100th Birthday, Stan. Thank you for all of the amazing characters and most important of all—the memories that are tied to them. #StanLee

