Matrix 5 in the works with direction by Drew Goddard, will Keanu Reeves return?

The famed action/sci-fi film franchise Matrix is returning for a fifth film, 25 years after the original movie. Warners Bros. announced Wednesday that the upcoming film is already in the works and is being written and directed by Drew Goddard, whose notable works include World War Z, The Martian, and Cabin in the Woods. With the new direction, this will be the first film of the franchise to not include the series' creators, Lana and Lilly Wachowski. The Matrix is returning for a fifth film

Jesse Ehrman, the president of production at Warner Bros. Motion Pictures, said in a statement, “Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25-years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters.”

“The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making his new Matrix film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis’ spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio,” Ehrman added, per Hollywood Reporter. While the original creators will not be part of the film's direction, Lana will be one of the executive producers.

Will Keanu Reeves make a comeback in Matrix 5?

Since most of the details about the plot and cast of the fifth film are currently under wraps, it is unclear whether Keanu Reeves will reprise his role. Reeves first debuted in the original 1999 film The Matrix as Neo, alongside Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus and Carrie Anne-Moss as Trinity.

Fans excited as Matrix 5 already in the works

Shortly after the news about a fifth Matrix film already being in the works went viral, fans flocked to social media to share their reactions. One X, formerly Twitter user quipped, “Movies like this are made to introduce a new slate of Actors with the original crew so that the franchise will live forever. As long as it’s quality. Who am I kidding, even if it’s not I’m going to watch it.”

Another fan said, “I adored Resurrections, in many ways my favourite Matrix movie. I hope they follow that.” One more said, “Drew Goddard who wrote Daredevil, The Martian and Bad Times at the El Royale? This gonna be peak.”